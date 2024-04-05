Lewis Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
ITA opened at $130.17 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.08 and a 200 day moving average of $119.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
