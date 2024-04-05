Lewis Asset Management LLC Invests $588,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,179,000 after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB opened at $121.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.17. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 11.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALB

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.