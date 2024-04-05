Lewis Asset Management LLC Makes New $465,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,214 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,505 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $779,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $169.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

