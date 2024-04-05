Lewis Asset Management LLC Makes New $6.02 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,007 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 5.5% of Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,011,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,277,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,890,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,003,927 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,906,009,000 after buying an additional 946,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.38.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total transaction of $239,134.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,515,664 shares of company stock valued at $712,126,067. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $510.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $478.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.77. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.13 and a 1 year high of $530.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

