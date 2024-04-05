Lewis Asset Management LLC Makes New $632,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VONG opened at $84.94 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.50.
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
