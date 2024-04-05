Lewis Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lewis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.85 and its 200 day moving average is $101.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

