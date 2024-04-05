Lewis Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 8,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,356,760.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $34,655.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at $66,356,760.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,492 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Stock Down 0.1 %

Toast stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. Toast’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

