Lewis Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,716 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $219.89 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $239.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.56.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.