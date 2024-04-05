Lewis Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,110 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $237.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.89 and a 200-day moving average of $261.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71.
Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.
Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
