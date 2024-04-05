Lewis Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,334 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,334 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. Cheniere Energy accounts for 0.8% of Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $8,894,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 54.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,498,000 after buying an additional 26,406 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.78.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $154.95 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

