Lewis Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,410 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after purchasing an additional 789,002 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 521,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2,278.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 541,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 518,909 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2,370.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 494,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,487,000 after purchasing an additional 474,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $30,325,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $92.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

