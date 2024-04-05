Lewis Asset Management LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. Boeing makes up approximately 1.4% of Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $183.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of -49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.84 and its 200-day moving average is $208.97.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

