Lewis Asset Management LLC Takes $308,000 Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ PENN opened at $17.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.31.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

