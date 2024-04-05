Lewis Asset Management LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $623,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 877.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,844,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $104,868,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Snap by 96.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,263,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,200 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $207,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 474,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,582.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $210,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 474,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,582.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,462 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,078. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.