Lewis Asset Management LLC Takes $343,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 25.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

