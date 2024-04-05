Lewis Asset Management LLC Takes $487,000 Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ares Capital by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,441,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,881,000 after acquiring an additional 708,568 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after acquiring an additional 271,811 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 224,553 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.36 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

