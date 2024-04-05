Lewis Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $120.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $124.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.01 and its 200 day moving average is $107.39. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.