Lewis Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 66.2% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.97. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

ETRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

