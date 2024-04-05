Lewis Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,603 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,796,000 after purchasing an additional 961,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,913,000 after purchasing an additional 151,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,027,000 after purchasing an additional 132,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $541.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.