LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

LG Display stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. LG Display has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $6.68.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in LG Display by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

