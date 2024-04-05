Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright Sells 20,000 Shares

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,858,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,780,725.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $23.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

