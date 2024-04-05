Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives $19.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Life Time Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,700.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $147,369.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,700.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $67,285.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Life Time Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Life Time Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Life Time Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.74. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $558.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

