Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) PT Lowered to $11.00 at BTIG Research

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.95% from the stock’s current price.

Lifezone Metals Price Performance

LZM opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. Lifezone Metals has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $7,021,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,263,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifezone Metals by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 285,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 67,690 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited operates as a metals company in the battery metals supply chain of extraction, processing, and recycling. It supplies low-carbon and sulphur dioxide emission metals to the battery and EV markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

