Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lindsay Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $114.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $137.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.84.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

Institutional Trading of Lindsay

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lindsay by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lindsay by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

