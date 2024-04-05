Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindsay from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindsay has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Lindsay Price Performance

NYSE LNN opened at $114.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.84. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $137.31.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $1,653,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lindsay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lindsay by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

