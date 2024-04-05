Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.82) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Lottery.com had a negative net margin of 694.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter.

Lottery.com Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of LTRY stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Lottery.com has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lottery.com

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Lottery.com in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lottery.com by 177.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 500,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 320,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lottery.com by 142.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 758,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lottery.com by 3,714.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 92,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lottery.com in the second quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. It delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

