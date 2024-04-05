LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Receives $11.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

LSB Industries stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $619.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.10.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). LSB Industries had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $132.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $274,254.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LSB Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in LSB Industries by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

