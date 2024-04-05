Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 170.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3,139.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 436,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $165,219,000 after acquiring an additional 423,034 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after acquiring an additional 359,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after acquiring an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $357.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $326.93 and a one year high of $516.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $448.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.71.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.