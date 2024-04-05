LVZ Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LVZ Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,101,052,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $515.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $509.85 and its 200 day moving average is $472.77. The company has a market capitalization of $398.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

