Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) were down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.67 and last traded at $17.98. Approximately 1,829,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 17,615,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lyft from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at $18,688,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $61,285.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 96,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,084.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,526 shares of company stock worth $5,195,771 over the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lyft by 35.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Lyft by 8.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

