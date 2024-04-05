Macquarie Raises Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $110.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Macquarie from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Omnicom Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.44.

Shares of OMC opened at $93.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,249 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $93,634,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,111,000 after buying an additional 683,810 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,727,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,726,000 after buying an additional 664,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

