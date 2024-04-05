Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) CFO Sells $260,666.77 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $260,666.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,570.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Macy’s Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE M opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on M. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Macy’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Macy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.