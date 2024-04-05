Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,441,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.03% of Magnite worth $93,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Magnite by 132.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,221,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,087,000 after buying an additional 2,403,904 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,759,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after buying an additional 1,785,978 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 9,584.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after buying an additional 1,244,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,578,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Price Performance

MGNI stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.25. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $15.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

