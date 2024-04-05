MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of MMD stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.

Institutional Trading of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,476 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

