Mark W. Jenkins Sells 55,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $4,771,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,456,814.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $94.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.63 and a beta of 3.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

