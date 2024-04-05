Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

