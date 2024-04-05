Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.48

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $2.68. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 27,713 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $102.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,812,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 66,314 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 19,194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

