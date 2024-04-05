Matthew R. Dobson Sells 2,475 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew R. Dobson sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $21,309.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,556 shares in the company, valued at $495,557.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $8.51 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 188,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zuora by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

