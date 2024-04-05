Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT Lowered to $8.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 179.72% from the stock’s current price.

MAXN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 249,530 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

