Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Mesoblast Trading Down 6.8 %

MESO stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $670.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 9.3% in the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 55.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 68.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 57,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

