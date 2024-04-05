Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,969 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.2% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $29,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 6,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.38.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $510.92 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.13 and a 1 year high of $530.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.77.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,515,664 shares of company stock valued at $712,126,067. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

