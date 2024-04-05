Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $585.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $550.00 to $585.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on META. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $499.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $510.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $478.18 and its 200-day moving average is $382.77. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $207.13 and a 52-week high of $530.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,515,664 shares of company stock worth $712,126,067. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Signify Wealth bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

