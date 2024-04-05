Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC) President Tammy Mccomic Sells 6,606 Shares

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $89,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,293.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tammy Mccomic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Tammy Mccomic sold 394 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $4,743.76.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Mexco Energy stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. Mexco Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mexco Energy ( NYSE:MXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mexco Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mexco Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

