Michael E. Sturmer Sells 6,395 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $240,452.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 384,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,459,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Progyny Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $35.50 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Progyny

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $1,116,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Progyny by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Progyny by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,224,000 after acquiring an additional 356,529 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Progyny by 12.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

