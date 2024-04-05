Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 7,000 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $854,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,780,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $5,102,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $651,560.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $669,480.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $659,820.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $640,780.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $574,210.00.

MU opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.45. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $130.54.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

