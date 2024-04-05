MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Michael J. Saylor Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total transaction of $8,194,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total transaction of $8,154,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total transaction of $2,224,516.20.

On Monday, March 25th, Michael J. Saylor sold 809 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.97, for a total transaction of $1,502,288.73.

On Thursday, March 21st, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,260 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,680.49, for a total transaction of $2,117,417.40.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total transaction of $1,884,869.03.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total transaction of $2,857,568.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,693 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.03, for a total transaction of $2,637,744.79.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 2,063 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.56, for a total transaction of $2,598,472.28.

On Friday, February 23rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.51, for a total transaction of $3,457,550.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.33, for a total transaction of $3,416,650.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $1,615.42 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $266.00 and a 52-week high of $1,999.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,106.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $693.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 2.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,074.00.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 271,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $70,990,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 99,930 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $41,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

