Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.85

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 1658912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $156,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Stories

