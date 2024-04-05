Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $784.20

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $784.20 and traded as high as $942.73. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $926.75, with a volume of 3,874 shares changing hands.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $863.83 and a 200 day moving average of $784.20.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $24.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 88.49 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

