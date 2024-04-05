Mizuho Boosts Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $29.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 3.30.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605 in the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,694,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $628,104,000 after purchasing an additional 173,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Antero Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $255,045,000 after purchasing an additional 519,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Antero Resources by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $238,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,604 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Antero Resources by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

