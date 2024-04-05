Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Target N. V. Biotech Purchases 250,000 Shares

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,279,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,577. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Molecular Templates Price Performance

MTEM stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $9.45.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molecular Templates

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Molecular Templates by 279.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the first quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company primarily develops therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.